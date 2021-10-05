Skip to main content

Media & Telecom

MTN Uganda IPO to raise about $1.2 bln - regulator

1 minute read

A guest types on his mobile phone as he sits below an MTN logo during the launch of its mobile money service in Johannesburg, South Africa, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

KAMPALA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Telecoms firm MTN Uganda's initial public offering is expected to raise about $1.2 billion, Keith Kalyegira, Chief Executive Officer of the Capital Markets Authority said on Tuesday.

MTN Uganda said earlier it had approval to list 20% of its shareholding.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

