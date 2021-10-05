Media & Telecom
MTN Uganda IPO to raise about $1.2 bln - regulator
1 minute read
KAMPALA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Telecoms firm MTN Uganda's initial public offering is expected to raise about $1.2 billion, Keith Kalyegira, Chief Executive Officer of the Capital Markets Authority said on Tuesday.
MTN Uganda said earlier it had approval to list 20% of its shareholding.
Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Louise Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.