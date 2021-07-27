NBC News adds 200 jobs in streaming, digital push

A closed NBC news studio is pictured following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

July 27 (Reuters) - NBCU News Group, part of NBCUniversal, is expanding its streaming and digital operations, adding 200 new jobs and several new hours of live, original programming to its NBC News Now streaming channel, the company said Tuesday.

Comcast (CMCSA.O) -owned NBC will begin distributing NBC News Now internationally later this year, the company said.

Last year Comcast scrapped plans to launch an international TV news channel with its British pay-TV broadcaster Sky, which had been named NBC Sky World News and which it expected to take on CNN.

The news of NBC’s streaming push follows an announcement by AT&T Inc (T.N) -owned CNN earlier this month that the company is launching its new CNN+ subscription streaming video news service in the first quarter of 2022. The company will be hiring 450 people for the new service. read more

Reporting by Helen Coster; Editing by Giles Elgood

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.