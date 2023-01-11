NBC News President Noah Oppenheim to depart















Jan 11 (Reuters) - NBC News, owned by Comcast Corp , said on Wednesday President Noah Oppenheim, who led the division since 2017, will depart the company in a shake-up that will also see three new executive appointments.

The division, part of Comcast's NBCUniversal, appointed senior New York Times (NYT.N) editor Rebecca Blumenstein to the new position of president, editorial, while Libby Leist was promoted to executive vice president, TODAY and Lifestyle and Janelle Rodriguez will take on the role of executive vice president at the NBC News NOW streaming network.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel











