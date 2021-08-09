NBC says Tokyo Olympics TV ratings slide to 15 mln, streaming sets record

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Water Polo - Women - Group B - United States v Russian Olympic Committee - Tatsumi Water Polo Centre, Tokyo, Japan - July 30, 2021. The Olympic rings are reflected on the pool. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

LOS ANGELES, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The primetime U.S. television audience for the Tokyo Olympics dropped sharply from recent years to 15.1 million people on average, Comcast Corp's (CMCSA.O) NBCUniversal said on Monday, but streaming viewership hit a record.

Viewers streamed nearly 6 billion minutes of Olympics programming across NBC's digital and social media platforms, the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Leslie Adler

