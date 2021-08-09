Media & Telecom
NBC says Tokyo Olympics TV ratings slide to 15 mln, streaming sets record
LOS ANGELES, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The primetime U.S. television audience for the Tokyo Olympics dropped sharply from recent years to 15.1 million people on average, Comcast Corp's (CMCSA.O) NBCUniversal said on Monday, but streaming viewership hit a record.
Viewers streamed nearly 6 billion minutes of Olympics programming across NBC's digital and social media platforms, the company said in a statement.
