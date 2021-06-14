Media & Telecom
NBCUniversal CEO says company had ‘strongest upfront in history of NBCUniversal’
Comcast-owned NBCUniversal Chief Executive Officer Jeff Shell on Monday said he was “pretty optimistic about both ratings and economics” for the NBC-broadcast Tokyo Olympic Games.
At Credit Suisse’s virtual Communications Conference, Shell also said the company had officially completed its advertising sales "upfront", which he said was the strongest "upfront" in the history of NBCUniversal.
