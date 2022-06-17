NBCUniversal extends deal to sell ads for Apple News

FILE PHOTO - The NBC and Comcast logo are displayed on top of 30 Rockefeller Plaza, formerly known as the GE building, in midtown Manhattan in New York July 1, 2015. CREUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

June 17 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp's (CMCSA.O) NBCUniversal media unit said on Friday it expanded its partnership with Apple Inc (AAPL.O), becoming the exclusive seller of advertising for the Apple News and Apple Stocks apps in Britain.

NBCU has been selling ads in the United States since 2017 under the multi-year partnership.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.