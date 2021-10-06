Skip to main content

NBCUniversal names former Hulu exec Kelly Campbell to lead Peacock

A peacock is pictured outside NBC headquarters at Rockefeller Center in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/Files

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp-owned (CMCSA.O) NBCUniversal on Wednesday named former Hulu executive Kelly Campbell as president of its streaming service Peacock.

Campbell's arrival comes at a time when NBCUniversal is looking to build a streaming giant in Peacock with an array of offerings from World Wrestling Entertainment Inc's (WWE.N) wrestling shows to Super Bowls. read more

She will start in November and report to Matt Strauss, chairman of direct-to-consumer and international division, NBCUniversal said.

Comcast in July had said Peacock had 54 million sign-ups, including over 20 million active monthly accounts. read more

Campbell stepped down as the president of Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) Hulu earlier this month after more than four years at the streaming service, according to her LinkedIn page. Media reports said she resigned from her role on Monday.

The Wall Street Journal said Campbell is succeeding Gidon Katz, who resigned as NBCUniversal's president of the direct-to-consumer division last week.

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

