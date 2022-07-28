Netflix experiences streaming issues on all devices

A Netflix logo is shown on a TV screen in this illustration taken May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Illustration

July 27 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) said on Wednesday it is currently experiencing issues with streaming on all devices.

There were around 1,300 incidents of people reporting issues with Netflix, as of 0051 GMT, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources in the United States.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.