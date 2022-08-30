1 minute read
Netflix hires two top ad executives from Snap
Aug 30 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) said on Tuesday it had hired two of social media firm Snap Inc's (SNAP.N) executives to help the streaming giant with its planned advertising-supported tier.
Snap confirmed the departure of Chief Business Officer Jeremi Gorman and Peter Naylor, vice president of ad sales for the Americas.
Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath
