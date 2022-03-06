Netflix suspends service in Russia -report

A photo of the logo of the Netflix streaming service provider in Paris September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

March 6 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc has suspended its service in Russia to protest the country's invasion of Ukraine, Variety reported on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Netflix temporarily stopped all future projects and acquisitions in Russia as it assessed the impact of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. read more

"Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia," the report quoted a Netflix spokesperson as saying.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

