Netflix in talks with Hollywood studios for new tier with ads - WSJ

July 12 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) is looking to tweak its programming deals with Hollywood studios to enable the streaming pioneer's launch of an advertising-supported version of its service, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The company has started talks with Warner Bros., Universal and Sony Pictures Television, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://on.wsj.com/3yCGIa7)

It will also need to renegotiate agreements for older television shows such as "Breaking Bad" from Sony and "NCIS" from Paramount Global, according to the report.

The companies did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier in June, co-CEO Ted Sarandos said Netflix is in talks with several companies for advertising partnerships. read more

After losing subscribers for the first time in a decade and projecting a 2 million decline in the upcoming quarter, Netflix said in April it was considering the launch of a lower-priced tier with advertising. read more

Netflix's most formidable challenger - Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) Disney+ - has also said it would introduce an ad-supported tier, as the pandemic boom in streaming fades, competition tightens and rising inflation pinches consumer spending on entertainment.

