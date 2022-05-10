1 minute read
Netflix tells employees ads may appear by end of 2022 - NYT
May 10 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) could introduce a lower-priced ad-supported subscription plan by the end of the year, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing an internal note to employees.
Netflix did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni
