Netflix tells employees ads may appear by end of 2022 - NYT

A Netflix logo is shown on a TV screen ahead of a Swiss vote on a referendum called "Lex Netflix" in this illustration taken May 9, 2022. Picture taken May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Illustration

May 10 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) could introduce a lower-priced ad-supported subscription plan by the end of the year, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing an internal note to employees.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

