New York Times misses revenue estimates on slowing ad spends















Nov 2 (Reuters) - The New York Times Co (NYT.N) missed analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday as brands cut back on ad spending against the backdrop of a looming recession.

Dire results from tech giants such as Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) and Google-parent Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) have cast a shadow over the online advertising market, with brands curbing spending and cutting costs to grapple with decades-high inflation.

The Times' digital advertising revenue grew about 5% in the third quarter.

The company's total revenue rose 7.6% to $547.7 million in the quarter, compared with estimates of $548.6 million, according to Refinitiv data.

Net income attributable to the company's common stockholders fell to $36.62 million, or 22 cents per share, in the quarter, from $54.66 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Times said it expects digital advertising revenue to fall in the fourth quarter.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta











