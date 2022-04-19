New York Times names Joseph Kahn executive editor

A woman walks into the New York Times building in New York, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/File Photo

April 19 (Reuters) - The New York Times Co (NYT.N) named Joseph Kahn executive editor on Tuesday, as it pursues a digital- and subscription-focused strategy that has been bolstered by acquisitions in recent years.

Kahn, has been the Times' managing editor - the second-ranking title in the newsroom - since September 2016. He succeeds Dean Baquet.

Baquet, 65 has been executive editor since 2014. The Times said he will remain at the company to lead a new venture, without giving further details.

Under Baquet, the Times’ first Black executive editor, the 171-year-old newspaper navigated attacks from Donald Trump, whose presidency led to a surge in paying readers. In February the company announced it had reached its goal of 10 million subscriptions, years ahead of its 2025 target, and set a new target of at least 15 million subscribers by the end of 2027.

Reporting by Helen Coster in New York; Additional reporting by Alistair Bell in Washington and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

