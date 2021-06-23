Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Media & Telecom

NFL exploring options for media properites, including stake sale - WSJ

2 minute read

Feb 7, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of the NFL Shield logo on the field before Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

June 23 (Reuters) - The National Football League (NFL) is exploring options for its media properties including selling stakes to strategic partners, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing a letter from the league to team owners.

The move aims to expand the reach of the NFL's television networks and digital services as league officials believe there would be greater benefits by aligning with bigger media and tech firms, the report said. (https://bit.ly/2TYAiBy)

The league has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) in the hunt for potential partnerships, according to the Journal, but will retain control of its networks.

The NFL did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The report comes months after the NFL signed long-term deals with media behemoths Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) ESPN, ABC Network and others. read more

Sports has remained one of the biggest attractions for live viewing even as U.S. audiences are cutting pay-TV subscriptions and migrating to streaming services.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Media & Telecom

Media & Telecom · 5:49 PM UTCHong Kong pro-democracy paper Apple Daily to print last edition on Thursday

Hong Kong's most vocal pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily said it will print its last edition on Thursday after a stormy year in which it was raided by police and its tycoon owner and other staff were arrested under a new national security law.

Media & TelecomWhat people are saying about closure of Hong Kong's Apple Daily
Media & TelecomNBCUniversal to stream major Tokyo Olympics events in push for Peacock viewers
Media & TelecomThreats and violence mark pandemic debate in Bolsonaro's Brazil
Media & TelecomBritish minister urges same rules for streaming services, broadcasters -Times