1 minute read
NFL says Apple will sponsor Super Bowl halftime show
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Sept 22 (Reuters) - The NFL has reached a multiyear partnership with Apple Music to sponsor the Super Bowl Halftime Show, beginning with the American football contest in February 2023, the league said on Thursday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.