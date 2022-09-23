NFL says Apple will sponsor Super Bowl halftime show

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

British rock band 'The Who' performs during the halftime show for the NFL's Super Bowl XLIV football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, Florida February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar (UNITED STATES)

Sept 22 (Reuters) - The NFL has reached a multiyear partnership with Apple Music to sponsor the Super Bowl Halftime Show, beginning with the American football contest in February 2023, the league said on Thursday.

Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

