1 minute read
Nintendo postpones Super Mario movie until spring 2023
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - Japanese videogames maker Nintendo Co Ltd (7974.T) said on Tuesday it was delaying the release of its film using Super Mario Bros characters to April 2023 from late this year.
Nintendo said on Twitter the new release dates were April 7, 2023, for North America and April 28 for Japan.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Christopher Cushing
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.