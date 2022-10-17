No plans to oust Mediaset Espana CEO, top shareholder says















MILAN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The top investor of Mediaset Espana (TL5.MC) has no plan to oust Paolo Vasile from the role of CEO at the Spanish broadcaster, a spokesperson for MediaforEurope (MFEB.MI) said on Monday, denying Spanish media reports.

"No ousting of Paolo Vasile as CEO is underway," the spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters, adding Vasile's results over his tenure at the helm of the company are "extraordinary."

Reporting by Elvira Pollina Editing by Chris Reese











