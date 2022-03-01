Nokia stops deliveries to Russia

March 1 (Reuters) - Nokia (NOKIA.HE) will stop deliveries to Russia to comply with sanctions imposed on the country following the invasion on Ukraine, the Finnish network equipment maker said on Tuesday.

"This is a complex situation which is evolving rapidly and we continue to assess it", the company, which supplies MTS (MTSS.MM), Vimpelcom, Megafon (MFON.MM) and Tele2 in Russia, told Reuters.

