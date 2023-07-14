Nokia warns on Q2, lowers full-year results guidance

STOCKHOLM, July 14 (Reuters) - Finnish telecom gear group Nokia (NOKIA.HE) reported on Friday preliminary second-quarter sales of 5.7 billion euros ($6.4 billion) and a comparable operating profit margin of 11%, and lowered its full-year outlook.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had estimated sales of 6.0 billion on average.

Nokia said it now saw 2023 sales of 23.2-24.6 billion euros ($26.1-$27.6 billion) against 24.6-26.2 billion previously. It narrowed its comparable operating margin range outlook to 11.5-13% from 11.5-14% previously.

"The changes are related to Nokia's Network Infrastructure and Mobile Networks business groups," it said.

Nokia is scheduled to publish its full second-quarter earnings report on July 20.

($1 = 0.8906 euros)

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Louise Rasmussen

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.