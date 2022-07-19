1 minute read
Norway's Telenor Q2 earnings beat forecasts, reiterates outlook
OSLO, July 19 (Reuters) - Norwegian telecoms operator Telenor (TEL.OL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings slightly above forecasts and reiterated its outlook.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for April-June rose 1.2% year-on-year to 12.5 billion crowns ($1.24 billion), while analysts in a poll compiled by the company on average had expected 12.0 billion.
Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Christopher Cushing
