Norway's Telenor Q2 slightly above forecasts, repeats outlook

OSLO, July 20 (Reuters) - Norwegian telecoms operator Telenor (TEL.OL) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings slightly above expectations and reiterated its outlook.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for April-June rose 4% to 8.77 billion crowns($878.7 million), while analysts on average had expected 8.48 billion.

"We maintain our full-year and medium-term outlook," CEO Sigve Brekke said in a statement.

The operator, which has about 158 million customers across the Nordic region and Asia, announced in September last year it mulled a potential listing of its Asian unit.

Last year it completed a $15 billion merger to form a telecoms leader in Malaysia, and completed a $8.6 billion deal in Thailand in March this year.

($1 = 9.9803 Norwegian crowns)

Reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Victoria Klesty, editing by Louise Rasmussen and Anna Ringstrom

