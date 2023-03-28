NZ's Sky Network TV to cut 170 jobs amid broader restructuring















March 29 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Sky Network Television Ltd (SKT.NZ) said on Wednesday it would cut around 170 full-time roles by the end of June as part of a proposed reorganisation.

The company has previously said it would outsource some of its technology and content operations to India's Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS.NS), which could lead to roughly 90 job cuts.

Sky Network expects NZ$6 million ($3.75 million) of annualised operating cost savings from fiscal 2024 onwards from the restructuring.

"The savings are in addition to NZ$35 million in permanent savings already targeted for FY23, and additional savings in future years including further targeted reductions in Sky's programming cost line," Chief Executive Sophie Moloney said in a statement.

However, the company will boost staffing in its customer care department by 40%.

($1 = 1.5992 New Zealand dollars)

Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath











