Technology
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit
Orange (ORAN.PA), France's biggest telecoms operator, said on Friday that the glitch that prevented calls to French emergency services for several hours last week stemmed from a software failure that disturbed calls servers, after an internal investigation.
The Paris-based group said the software failure had been identified and solved by its equipment supplier, which it did not name.
Orange reiterated that the glitch was not caused by a cyberattack.
