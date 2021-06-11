Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

A woman walks past the logo of French telecom operator Orange at the company headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

Orange (ORAN.PA), France's biggest telecoms operator, said on Friday that the glitch that prevented calls to French emergency services for several hours last week stemmed from a software failure that disturbed calls servers, after an internal investigation.

The Paris-based group said the software failure had been identified and solved by its equipment supplier, which it did not name.

Orange reiterated that the glitch was not caused by a cyberattack.

