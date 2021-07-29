Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Media & Telecom

Orange Spain will invest close to 4 bln euros in 2021 despite bruising market

1 minute read

People walk past a store of the French telecoms operator Orange in Paris, France, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

MADRID, July 29 (Reuters) - Orange's (ORAN.PA) Spanish unit will invest nearly 4 billion euros ($4.75 billion) in 2021, CEO Jean-Francois Fallacher said on Thursday, almost quadrupling 2020's investment levels despite bruising market conditions and a 3.7 billion-euro writedown in the second quarter.

"The Spanish market is hyper-competitive... but amid the three main operators Orange is a strong second," Fallacher told reporters in a call. "Last year we invested over 1 billion euros - this year's investment will be closer to 4 billion."

($1 = 0.8422 euros)

Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette, editing by Inti Landauro

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Media & Telecom

Media & Telecom · July 28, 2021 · 9:27 AM UTCIn spats with Twitter, India's government begins messaging shift to rival Koo

Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) is fast losing its sheen as a favoured communications tool for many Indian government departments and ministers keen to promote home-grown rival Koo while the U.S. firm comes under fire for non-compliance with India's laws.

Media & TelecomTwitter begins testing shopping feature on brand profile pages
Media & TelecomVivendi's music unit Universal posts strong results ahead of spin-off
Media & TelecomTelecom Italia considering options for cloud, undersea cable businesses
Media & TelecomTokyo Games officials bet on technology to make up for lack of fans