Orange's Polish unit raises guidance as it delivers Q2 profit

GDANSK, July 25 (Reuters) - The Polish arm of telecoms firm Orange (ORAN.PA) on Tuesday raised its full-year guidance for revenue and core earnings, even as its second-quarter net profit of 239 million zlotys ($60 million) just missed market expectations.

Orange Polska (OPL.WA) said the upgrades were driven by its success in mitigating the impact of cost inflation and a strong first-half performance in its core telecoms business.

It now expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and leases (EBITDAal) to increase by a low single digit percentage this year, compared with the flat-to-low single digit growth projected previously.

It forecast revenues would rise by a low-to-mid single digit rate, up from a low single digit rate previously.

Second quarter revenue climbed 6% to 3.22 billion zlotys as continued demand for digitisation also helped its IT and internet services business, while EBITDAaL rose 3% to 823 million zlotys.

The company said its customer base continued to grow in the quarter, with a low-to-mid single digit rise in both post-paid mobile handset and business-to-consumer customers.

As a result, average revenue per offer (ARPO) rose 3.5% and 4.3% year-on-year for those business segments, respectively.

($1 = 4.0117 zlotys)

