Outskirts of Ukraine port city Mariupol under heavy fire, says diplomatic source

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The outskirts of Ukraine's port city of Mariupol came under heavy fire and hundreds of explosions have been observed there, a diplomatic source told Reuters on Thursday, as Ukrainian forces battled Russian invaders on three sides.

Moscow has mounted an assault by land, sea and air in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. read more

Reporting by Anton Zverev; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Hugh Lawson

