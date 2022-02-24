1 minute read
Outskirts of Ukraine port city Mariupol under heavy fire, says diplomatic source
MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The outskirts of Ukraine's port city of Mariupol came under heavy fire and hundreds of explosions have been observed there, a diplomatic source told Reuters on Thursday, as Ukrainian forces battled Russian invaders on three sides.
Moscow has mounted an assault by land, sea and air in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. read more
Reporting by Anton Zverev; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Hugh Lawson
