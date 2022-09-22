1 minute read
Paris commercial court rules Canal+ was not obliged to restore broadcasting of TF1 by satellite - Le Parisien
PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Vivendi's pay TV channel Canal+ is not obliged to restore the broadcasting of TF1 programmes on its satellite infrastructure, a commercial court in Paris ruled in a fast-tracked procedure on Thursday, according to French daily Le Parisien.
The ruling is part of an ongoing conflict between the two television rivals over licencing rights.
Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by GV De Clercq
