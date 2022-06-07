1 minute read
Polish court rejects appeal against PKN Orlen's takeover of Polska Press-PAP
WARSAW, June 7 (Reuters) - A Polish court on Tuesday rejected an appeal from the human rights ombudsman against refiner PKN Orlen's (PKN.WA) takeover of newspaper publisher Polska Press, state-run news agency PAP reported on Tuesday.
Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz
