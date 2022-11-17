Problems across German mobile phone networks affecting thousands















BERLIN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - German mobile phone providers experienced a problem on Thursday that meant thousands of people had trouble making calls, online news magazine Focus Online reported.

Portal Allestoerungen.de, which records disruptions, showed a spike in call errors on Thursday afternoon.

Telecoms provider O2 (O2Dn.DE) said on its website: "There are currently possible restrictions on telephony in our mobile and fixed network."

