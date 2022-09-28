MFE profit falls as Italian ad sales flatline, costs spike















MILAN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Italy's top commercial broadcaster MediaForEurope (MFE) (MFEB.MI) on Wednesday reported a 44% fall in first-half operating profit on the back of flat advertising sales and soaring energy costs.

Owned by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, MFE said its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell to 112 million euros ($107.2 million) in the six months ending June.

Gross domestic advertising sales, which make the bulk of the group's revenue, stood at 976.4 million euros in the first half, broadly flat with the previous year. Costs in Italy jumped by 10% to 957 million euros, driven by rising energy costs.

The company warned the economic downturn linked to the Ukrainian conflict could affect advertising sales in the coming months as businesses and households will likely curb spending and consumption to cope with energy price hikes.

"For the moment, this scenario has not led to a significant slowdown in the group's advertising sales," the company said, adding it still expected to report "positive" results for the whole year.

Formerly known as Mediaset, MFE sees cross-border M&A deals with European free-to-air counterparts as the answer to sluggish growth at home and increasing competition from global video streaming platforms such as Netflix (NFLX.O).

As part of its strategy to expand in Europe, it has joined forces with French billionaire Xavier Niel to submit a non-binding bid for a controlling stake in French broadcaster M6 (MMTP.PA). read more ($1 = 1.0453 euros)

Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by Agnieszka Flak and Keith Weir











