Prosiebensat sees higher net income from 2024 after Joyn acquisition

The logo of German media company ProSiebenSat.1 in Unterfoehring, near Munich, Germany, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert/File Photo

BERLIN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (PSMGn.DE) has adjusted its outlook after acquiring the remaining 50% of shares in Joyn from Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD.O), the German media company said on Tuesday.

Despite negative adjusted EBITDA contributions from the first-time full consolidation in 2022 of around 25 million euros ($25 million) from the acquisition, the group said it expects adjusted net income in 2022 to be at the previous year's level and thus hardly changed compared to the previous expectation.

Prosiebensat expects no negative impact on dividend-relevant group adjusted net income as early as 2023 and "significantly positive contributions" to adjusted net income from 2024 onwards, it said.

($1 = 0.9858 euros)

Writing by Rachel More; editing by Matthias Williams

