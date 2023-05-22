Exclusive: Prosiebensat.1, Sky revive talks over TV tie-up in Germany -sources















May 22 (Reuters) - German media group ProSiebenSat.1 (PSMGn.DE) and European pay-TV operator Sky have revived talks over a combination of their businesses in Germany, four sources familiar with the matter said Monday.

Like other broadcasters across Europe, German broadcasters are struggling to reshape their business to compete with online streaming players such as Netflix (NFLX.O) and DAZN.

Under a potential transaction, Sky would pay hundreds of million of euros to sell its operations in Germany to Prosiebensat.1, two of the sources said.

Comcast (CMCSA.O), which acquired Sky Deutschland as part of a $40 billion buyout of European pay-TV broadcaster Sky in 2018, is working with advisory firm PJT Partners, sources have previously said. Sky operates also in Italy and Britain.

Prosiebensat.1 declined to comment. Sky declined to comment Comcast did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina, Alex Huebner and Amy-Jo Crowley; Editing by Matt Scuffham











