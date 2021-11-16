Media & Telecom
Qatar's Al-Jazeera TV says Sudanese authorities release its Sudan bureau chief
1 minute read
CAIRO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Qatar Al Jazeera TV said on Tuesday that Sudanese authorities had released its Khartoum bureau chief, El Musalmi El Kabbashi.
The Qatar-based news channel reported on Sunday that Sudanese security forces had raided El Kabbashi's home and arrested him, a day after street protests across Sudan against a military takeover.
Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Kim Coghill
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.