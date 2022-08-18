Qualcomm planning return to server market with new chip - Bloomberg News

A Qualcomm sign is pictured at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai, China June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) is considering a return to the server market with a new chip in a bid to decrease its reliance on smartphones, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with its plan.

Shares of Qualcomm rose nearly 3% in afternoon trading.

The chipmaker is seeking customers for a product stemming from its purchase of Nuvia Inc, the report said, adding that Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O) cloud division, Amazon Web Services (AWS), has agreed to take a look at Qualcomm's offerings.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Last year, the chipmaker acquired Nuvia, a chip startup founded by Apple Inc (AAPL.O) veterans, with plans to put the firm's technology into its smartphone, laptop and automotive processors. (https://reut.rs/3c6hCte)

Amazon confirmed that it has agreed to take a look at the offering, while Qualcomm said it does not comment on rumors and directed Reuters to its press release when it closed the Nuvia deal in March last year.

San Diego-based Qualcomm in July forecast fourth-quarter revenue below Wall Street targets, bracing for a difficult economy and a slowdown in smartphone demand that could hurt its mainstay handset chip business. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.