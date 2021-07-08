Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Record 27.6 million saw England's Euro 2020 semi-final, ITV says

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Semi Final - England v Denmark - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - July 7, 2021 England fans celebrate after the match Pool via REUTERS/Catherine Ivill

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - England's Euro 2020 semi-final victory over Denmark on Wednesday was watched by a peak of 27.6 million people, setting a new record for a soccer match shown on a single British channel, broadcaster ITV (ITV.L) said.

The figure, calculated across TV and smart devices including phones and laptops, beat the 27.5 million who watched England's defeat by Croatia in the 2018 World Cup, a match also broadcast by ITV, it said.

Wednesday's match peaked with 26.3 million viewers on ITV, and an 89.3% share, with a whistle-to-whistle audience of 23.9 million, making it the most watched match of the tournament so far, ITV said.

Coverage of Sunday's final will be shared by BBC and ITV.

