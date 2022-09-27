Renault boss de Meo quits Telecom Italia's board of directors

CEO of Renault Luca de Meo attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups, at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo















MILAN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) said on Tuesday that Renault (RENA.PA) boss Luca de Meo had resigned as director at Italy's biggest phone company to focus on the turnaround plan of the French carmaker.

De Meo's resignation will be effective after Telecom Italia's board of directors meeting scheduled on Thursday, TIM said, adding the company's nomination committee will start a process to select a new director.

