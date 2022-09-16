Rising energy bills to delay 5G rollout in Europe, Vodafone exec says

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A man checks his mobile phone next to a Vodafone logo at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MILAN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Skyrocketing energy bills will likely force European telecoms operators to delay plans for 5G rollout, the head of Vodafone Italian operations said on Friday.

"To pay energy bills, I don't see other solutions but to postpone investments," Aldo Bisio said during an industry event.

Europe lags behind the United States and Asia in fifth-generation mobile network rollout.

Bisio warned that higher energy costs leading to a delay in investments would further widen the gap.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Gianluca Semeraro, Valentina Za

