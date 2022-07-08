1 minute read
Rogers Communications services down for thousands of users - Downdetector
July 8 (Reuters) - Services of Canadian wireless carrier Rogers Communications Inc were down for thousands of users on Friday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform, showed over 20,000 user reports of the outage.
Rogers did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli
