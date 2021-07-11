Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Rothermere family weighs offer to take owner of Daily Mail private - Sky News

A clock face is seen outside of the London offices of the Daily Mail newspaper in London, Britain, April 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

July 11 (Reuters) - The Rothermere family is weighing an offer to take Daily Mail and General Trust Plc (DMGT) (DMGOa.L), the owner of the Daily Mail and MailOnline, private, Sky News reported late on Sunday.

The step follows a takeover approach for one of the company's business-to-business divisions, Sky News editor Mark Kleinman said on Twitter.

"A formal bid to take full control of DMGT by making an offer to holders of its Class A shares is contingent upon the sale of its insurance risk arm taking place," Kleinman tweeted, adding that a statement confirming the potential capital restructuring of the company may come on Monday.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar

