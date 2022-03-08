RT challenges EU ban at Europe's second top court

RT News (Russia Today) app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken February 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BRUSSELS, March 8 (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled media outlet Russia Today has challenged an EU ban on its activities in the European Union, Europe's second top court said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The EU imposed the ban last week, accusing RT of systematic disinformation over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The sanction means EU operators will be prohibited from broadcasting, facilitating or otherwise contributing to the dissemination of any RT content. read more

The move, which applies to RT's English unit and operations in Britain, Germany, France and Spain, also suspends RT's broadcasting licences and authorisation, transmission and distribution arrangements with its EU counterparts.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"RussiaToday (France) has challenged @eu_council decision and regulation of 1 March 2022 on the restrictive measures in view of #Russia’s actions destabilizing the situation in #Ukraine before #EUGeneralCourt," the Luxembourg-based tribunal tweeted.

It will in the coming months set a date for a hearing before it issues a ruling. The EU also banned another Russian state-owned media outlet, Sputnik.

The case is T-125/22.

Moscow describes its actions in Ukraine as a "special operation" to disarm its neighbour and arrest leaders it calls "neo-Nazis". Ukraine and its Western allies call this a baseless pretext for an invasion. read more

Russia passed a law on Friday that gives Moscow much stronger powers to crack down on independent journalism. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alison Williams and Nick Macfie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.