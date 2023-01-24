Rupert Murdoch scraps proposal to combine Fox, News Corp

Tennis - US Open - Mens Final - New York, U.S. - September 10, 2017 - Rupert Murdoch, Chairman of Fox News Channel stands before Rafael Nadal of Spain plays against Kevin Anderson of South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Fox Corp said on Tuesday that Rupert Murdoch had scrapped a proposal to combine the company with News Corp (NWSA.O) in a deal that would have reunited the media empire he split nearly a decade ago.

Murdoch sent a letter to News Corp and Fox withdrawing his proposal to re-unite the companies, according to a regulatory filing. He indicated that he and his son, Fox Corp Chief Executive Lachlan Murdoch, had determined that the combination is "not optimal" for shareholders.

Prominent News Corp investors have been critical of the proposal.

Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next