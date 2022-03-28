Russia adds German broadcaster Deutsche Welle to 'foreign agent' list

The logo of German international broadcaster Deutsche Welle is pictured in Berlin, Germany, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo

March 28 (Reuters) - Russia's justice ministry on Monday added German broadcaster Deutsche Welle to a list of media organisations it has labelled as "foreign agents", a designation that requires outlets to publish a disclaimer on all its publications.

Deutsche Welle's website was blocked by state communications regulator Roskomnadzor in early March. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.