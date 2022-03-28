1 minute read
Russia adds German broadcaster Deutsche Welle to 'foreign agent' list
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
March 28 (Reuters) - Russia's justice ministry on Monday added German broadcaster Deutsche Welle to a list of media organisations it has labelled as "foreign agents", a designation that requires outlets to publish a disclaimer on all its publications.
Deutsche Welle's website was blocked by state communications regulator Roskomnadzor in early March. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters; editing by John Stonestreet
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.