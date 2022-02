Russia closes Deutsche Welle broadcaster's Moscow arm in retaliatory move against Germany

The logo of German international broadcaster Deutsche Welle is pictured in Berlin, Germany, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

MOSCOW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday it was shutting down the operations of German broadcaster Deutsche Welle in response to Berlin's ban on Russian broadcaster RT DE.

Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement it was closing Deutsche Welle's Russian bureau, stripping all its staff of their accreditation, and stopping the channel being broadcast on Russian territory.

Germany's MABB media watchdog and Commission for Licensing and Supervision (ZAK) of media institutions said this week that RT DE could not broadcast in Germany using a Serbian licence.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.