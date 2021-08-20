Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russia declares media outlet TV Rain a 'foreign agent'

1 minute read

Journalists chat in the offices of independent Russian news channel Dozhd (TV Rain) after a news conference in Moscow February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Russia's justice ministry on Friday declared media outlet TV Rain (Dozhd) a "foreign agent," part of what Kremlin opponents say is a crackdown on critical media before a parliamentary election next month.

The government, which denies a crackdown is under way, uses the "foreign agent" designation to label foreign-funded organisations it says are engaged in political activity.

The term carries negative Soviet-era connotations and subjects those designated to extra government scrutiny.

TV Rain operates online and has long been a platform where Kremlin critics who are unable to get on state TV have been able to express their views.

Investigative journalists working for another outlet, iStories, were also added to the list of foreign agent media on Friday, the official register showed.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

