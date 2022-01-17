Russia fines Google for not deleting banned content

Letters spell the word "Alphabet" as they are seen on a computer screen with a Google search page in this photo illustration taken in Paris, France, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

MOSCOW, Jan 17 (Reuters) - A Moscow court on Monday said it had ordered Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O) to pay 4 million roubles ($52,526) for not removing access to content banned in Russia, the latest in a string of fines for the U.S. tech giant.

Russia upped the ante late last year in its efforts to increase pressure on Big Tech, handing massive, revenue-based fines to Google and Meta Platforms (FB.O) for repeatedly failing to remove content Moscow deems illegal. read more

Google declined to comment.

The TASS news agency reported that Google had been fined for providing access to links of banned websites.

($1 = 76.1530 roubles)

Reporting by Alexander Marrow, Editing by Louise Heavens

