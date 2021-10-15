Media & Telecom
Russia labels Moscow Digital Media and legal entity of Rosbalt 'foreign agents'
MOSCOW, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Russia's Justice Ministry on Friday added Moscow Digital Media and RS-Balt, the legal entity of the Rosbalt media outlet, to its list of "foreign agents", the ministry's website showed.
The government uses the "foreign agent" designation to label foreign-funded organisations that it says are engaged in political activity.
The term carries negative Soviet-era connotations and subjects those designated to extra government scrutiny.
