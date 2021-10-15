Skip to main content

Russia labels Moscow Digital Media and legal entity of Rosbalt 'foreign agents'

A general view shows the headquarters of Russia's justice ministry in Moscow, Russia December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Russia's Justice Ministry on Friday added Moscow Digital Media and RS-Balt, the legal entity of the Rosbalt media outlet, to its list of "foreign agents", the ministry's website showed.

The government uses the "foreign agent" designation to label foreign-funded organisations that it says are engaged in political activity.

The term carries negative Soviet-era connotations and subjects those designated to extra government scrutiny.

