Russia must retaliate in kind for media crackdown -RIA cites MP

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russia should retaliate in kind against countries that block the work of Russian media, the RIA news agency quoted a senior Russian lawmaker as saying on Saturday.

Deputy Andrei Klimov said the parliament would next week review the compliance of foreign IT and social media companies with rules requiring that they have presence on Russian soil.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Catherine Evans

