Russia warns media about what is published on situation in eastern Ukraine

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Russian communications regulator Roskomnadzor on Thursday said media outlets must check the veracity of their reports about the situation in eastern Ukraine and only publish information from official Russian sources.

Roskomnadzor said the distribution of false information online would lead to immediate restrictions.

"We emphasise that it is namely Russian official information sources that hold and disseminate reliable and up-to-date information," Roskomnadzor said.

