1 minute read
Russian court fines Tinder owner for data law violation - RIA
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MOSCOW, July 28 (Reuters) - A Russian court fined Match Group (MTCH.O), the owner of Tinder dating app, 2 million roubles ($33,280) on Thursday for an alleged failure to store user data within Russia territory, the RIA news agency reported.
The fine follows similar steps against Facebook's WhatsApp (META.O) and Snapchat owner Snap Inc (SNAP.N) taken earlier on Thursday. read more
($1 = 60.1000 roubles)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.